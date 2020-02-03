DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Breeders (FX) -- S: Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard -- premieres 3/2/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Breeders (FX) -- S: Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard -- premieres 3/2/20

   
Old 03-02-20, 07:52 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,978
Received 116 Likes on 88 Posts
Breeders (FX) -- S: Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard -- premieres 3/2/20






FX’s Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child but this one comes with baggage and opinions.

Premieres 3/2 on FX - Next day on FX on Hulu.
10 episode first season. The premiere will consist of two episodes.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Ray Donovan (Showtime) -- Season 7

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.