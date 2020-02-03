Breeders (FX) -- S: Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard -- premieres 3/2/20

Quote:

FX’s Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child but this one comes with baggage and opinions.



Premieres 3/2 on FX - Next day on FX on Hulu.