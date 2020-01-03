TV episodes starting to cost Amazon Prime

We have been watching several tv series and gotten to season 3. These episodes have been free. All of a sudden, it cost to continue watching these series.

Is there something I'm missing? Is this standard procedure? Is this a come on to get you hooked and then force you to pay? Or, should we be looking for another streaming service?



Currently we have been watching Boston Legal, The Practice, and The Closer.



Thanks

