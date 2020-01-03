DVD Talk Forum

TV episodes starting to cost Amazon Prime

Old 03-01-20, 09:23 AM
TV episodes starting to cost Amazon Prime
We have been watching several tv series and gotten to season 3. These episodes have been free. All of a sudden, it cost to continue watching these series.
Is there something I'm missing? Is this standard procedure? Is this a come on to get you hooked and then force you to pay? Or, should we be looking for another streaming service?

Currently we have been watching Boston Legal, The Practice, and The Closer.

Thanks
Re: TV episodes starting to cost Amazon Prime
Just like Netflix, Amazon Prime loses rights all the time. Shows come and go. The difference is on Prime once a show leaves, it is often still showing as available for purchase.
