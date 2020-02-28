The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronav...or-1202870836/
The Amazing Race 33 shot 3 episodes before they shut down.
Survivor is not in production. I believe it would be for the Fall season.
Re: The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
The article doesn't say anything about Survivor stopping production, just that it is not currently in production. I think they used shoot in April/May.
Re: The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
Amazing Race has a whole season already filmed over a year ago
