The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus

TV Talk

The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus

   
02-28-20, 03:26 PM
DJariya
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,366
The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronav...or-1202870836/


The Amazing Race 33 shot 3 episodes before they shut down.

Survivor is not in production. I believe it would be for the Fall season.
02-28-20, 03:30 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,488
Re: The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
Okay, now it's a worldwide crisis!
02-28-20, 03:52 PM
windom
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 4,951
Re: The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
The article doesn't say anything about Survivor stopping production, just that it is not currently in production. I think they used shoot in April/May.
02-28-20, 03:59 PM
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Illinois
Posts: 1,647
Re: The Amazing Race and Survivor suspend production due to Coronavirus
Originally Posted by windom View Post
The article doesn't say anything about Survivor stopping production, just that it is not currently in production. I think they used shoot in April/May.
Just looked at the last couple sets of seasons and they start filming late March/early April, so it's getting close to the point where production would probably start heading out pretty soon.

Amazing Race has a whole season already filmed over a year ago
