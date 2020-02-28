Queen Sono (Netflix) -- South African spy thriller -- premieres 2/28/20
Queen Sono (Netflix) -- South African spy thriller -- premieres 2/28/20
Fierce. Deadly. Defiant. Get ready for Queen Sono.
An African Netflix Original Series
Coming February 28. Only on Netflix.
Queen Sono synopsis:
After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mothers death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.
