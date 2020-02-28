Day of the Dead series coming to SYFY

Quote:

SYFY is partnering with Cartel Entertainment to bring an ode to George A. Romero's famous flesh-eaters to the small screen in Day of the Dead. The 10-episode series will tell the story of six strangers struggling to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie invasion.



Let's face it, it's hard to imagine six strangers getting along even under normal circumstances these days. Maybe all it takes to put the "team" in teamwork are hordes of undead threatening to literally rip them apart.



Romero's Living Dead films helped to set the standard for Hollywood zombie films, beginning with 1968's Night of the Living Dead. His blend of the macabre and satire helped turn him into the horror legend he is remembered for today. Sadly, Romero passed away at the age of 77 in 2017.



Showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will also write Day of the Dead. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Drew Brown are set to executive-produce on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios. Cartel is behind another Romero adaptation, Creepshow, over on the horror streaming service Shudder. These zombies are in some capable hands!



As soon as we hear of any casting news, we'll be sure to bring it your way. In the meantime, we're going to spend the rest of 2020 getting ready for what's shaping up to be a scary good 2021.