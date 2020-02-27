The Eddy (Netflix) - from Damien Chazelle, Jack Thorne - S: André Holland - premieres 5/8/20
#1
The Eddy (Netflix) - from Damien Chazelle, Jack Thorne - S: André Holland - premieres 5/8/20
Welcome to The Eddy. A musical drama set in contemporary Paris revolving around a jazz club, its owner, the house band, and the dangerous city that surrounds them. Created by Damien Chazelle, Alan Poul, Glen Ballard and Jack Thorne. Opening on May 8th.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off