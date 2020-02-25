DVD Talk Forum

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix) - S: Sophia Lillis - premieres 2/26/20

   
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix) - S: Sophia Lillis - premieres 2/26/20




Dear Diary, go fuck yourself.

From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.

Netflix | February 26

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Liam
· Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie
· Sophia Lillis as Sydney
· Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis
· Sofia Bryant as Dina
· Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber

CREW INFORMATION:
· Charles Forsman as BOOK
· Christy Hall as CRTR/EP
· Dan Cohen as EP
· Dan Levine as EP
· Jonathan Entwistle as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Josh Barry as EP
· Shawn Levy as EP
