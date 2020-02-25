DVD Talk Forum

Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) -- created by and starring Jason Segel -- premieres 3/1/20

Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) -- created by and starring Jason Segel -- premieres 3/1/20

   
Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) -- created by and starring Jason Segel -- premieres 3/1/20







AMC's original anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2, 2020. The premiere episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c following The Walking Dead with the second episode airing the next night in the series' regular time slot on Monday, March 2 at 10pm ET/9c, following Better Call Saul. Starring alongside Segel are Academy(R) and Emmy Award(R)-winner Sally Field (Maniac, Lincoln), Academy Award(R)-nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), multi-Grammy Award(R)-winner André Benjamin (American Crime) and Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot). The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance - or perhaps it's by design - when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· André Benjamin
· Eve Lindley
· Jason Segel
· Richard E. Grant
· Sally Field
· Tara Lynne Barr

CREW INFORMATION:
· Alethea Jones as DIR/EP
· Eli Bush as EP
· Garrett Basch as EP
· Jason Segel as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jeff Freilich as EP
· Scott Rudin as EP
Premieres on 3/1 and 3/2 in a two night premiere.

The first episode is currently attached to the BCS season premiere on AMC.com. Not sure if it is available separately within their app.
Re: Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) -- created by and starring Jason Segel -- premieres 3/1/20
Wait, this is an anthology series? Does this mean the plot shown in the trailer gets wrapped up and some other writer takes over?
Re: Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) -- created by and starring Jason Segel -- premieres 3/1/20
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Wait, this is an anthology series? Does this mean the plot shown in the trailer gets wrapped up and some other writer takes over?
"Segel and AMC have remained obtuse about the shows future, labeling it an anthology series without explaining whether a second season would feature the same cast, story, or what else."
