Better Call Saul (S5E02) -- "50% Off" -- 2/24/20

Jimmys promotional stunt has unintended consequences. Nacho takes extreme measures to earn Lalos trust. Saul is a success at the courthouse, but still has yet to win Kim over. Simmering with rage and self-loathing, Mike loses his temper.
Written by: Alison Tatlock
Directed by: Norberto Barba
