Better Call Saul (S5E01) -- Season Premiere -- "Magic Man" -- 2/23/20
#1
Better Call Saul (S5E01) -- Season Premiere -- "Magic Man" -- 2/23/20
Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim's tolerance of his new legal persona. Lalo searches for the mysterious Michael, only to discover a problem within his own operation.
Ten episode 5th season. Episode 2 will air tomorrow.
It has been renewed for a 13 episode 6th and final season.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off