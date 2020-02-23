DVD Talk Forum

Better Call Saul (S5E01) -- Season Premiere -- "Magic Man" -- 2/23/20

Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim's tolerance of his new legal persona. Lalo searches for the mysterious Michael, only to discover a problem within his own operation.



Ten episode 5th season. Episode 2 will air tomorrow.
It has been renewed for a 13 episode 6th and final season.
