Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20

   
02-20-20, 01:44 AM
Mike86
Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20

Synopsis:
The La Sirena crew begins an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn that Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.
02-20-20, 12:54 PM
windom
Chicago, IL
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
That wasn't the original actor playing Bruce Maddox, right?
02-20-20, 12:55 PM
Why So Blu?
Los Angeles
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Another killer episode!
02-20-20, 12:56 PM
Deftones
Arizona
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
This episode is all sorts of awesome
02-20-20, 01:45 PM
alfredog1976
Orange County, CA
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by windom View Post
That wasn't the original actor playing Bruce Maddox, right?
Nope, same with Icheb
02-20-20, 02:03 PM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Havent watched it yet, but kinda disappointing that they didnt get the original actor for Maddox.
02-20-20, 02:08 PM
Count Dooku
Austin, TX, USA
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by windom View Post
That wasn't the original actor playing Bruce Maddox, right?
That actor has not worked regularly for the last 20 years.
02-20-20, 02:36 PM
hdtv00
Illinois
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
Havent watched it yet, but kinda disappointing that they didnt get the original actor for Maddox.
FAR most disappointing original Icheb wasn't cast. I had just rewatched all Voyager episodes month or two ago. His bond with 7 was great.
02-20-20, 02:37 PM
Count Dooku
Austin, TX, USA
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I liked this episode the most so far. It set up a story and completed it with good momentum due to no cross-cutting with Soji on the cube.

Not sure why going undercover with space criminals in the year 2525 would require Rios to dress like a Super Fly pimp from the 1970s, and Picard to act like a drunken Ian McKellen starring in a stage production of Zorro the Gay Blade.

I thought Michelle Hurd was excellent in her emotional scenes, but I think that Raffi's story probably deserves an entire flashback episode (a la Lost) to really flesh her out and give weight to her complicated relationship with Picard.



It's hard out here for a pimp when you can just program what you want on the HO-lodeck
02-20-20, 02:52 PM
Count Dooku
Austin, TX, USA
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by hdtv00 View Post
FAR most disappointing original Icheb wasn't cast. I had just rewatched all Voyager episodes month or two ago. His bond with 7 was great.
Manu Intiraymi, who played Icheb on VOY, is still acting, and he played Icheb in 2015 for the fan-produced Star Trek: Renegades.

Maybe since he still works, he was not available. Or they didn't think it was worth asking since the part was basically just laying there and screaming for one scene.
02-20-20, 10:44 PM
The Cow
Grazing in a field somewhere...
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Just want to say, I would totally watch a Seven of Nine adventure of the week series (sorta like the Mandalorian).
02-21-20, 01:50 AM
hdtv00
Illinois
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Manu Intiraymi, who played Icheb on VOY, is still acting, and he played Icheb in 2015 for the fan-produced Star Trek: Renegades.

Maybe since he still works, he was not available. Or they didn't think it was worth asking since the part was basically just laying there and screaming for one scene.
thats bullshit then all the more reason they had time to ask and him to do it. I haven't even went off on the shit the last two episodes have been. I better just stop there....
02-21-20, 02:25 AM
hdtv00
Illinois
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
02-21-20, 02:27 AM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I thought this episode was really good overall. Feels like the show is finding its footings more the past couple episodes if you ask me. I kinda hope Seven comes back at some point. Shes a good addition to this cast.

Spoiler:
Didnt exactly expect Maddox to be found and subsequently killed off so fast. Curious what Agnes is hiding and what led her to do what she did.

02-21-20, 07:20 AM
Shannon Nutt
Pittsburgh, PA
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
This f**kin' show.

Okay, I enjoyed this episode a lot more than the last one, but this is NOT good Star Trek. I'm not sure what it is, other than poorly written. I'm trying to remember the last series I watched with so little forward momentum. I mean, we're halfway through Season 1, and I still don't care about any of these new characters. If Season 1 ends with Picard ONLY getting to the Borg Cube, I'll know for sure that the showrunners are stretching a four-episode mini-series into a three-season series (something I've suspected for a while now).
02-21-20, 10:08 AM
TGM
Massachusetts
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Fun episode. I guess that destroys the captain is a hologram theory, which I kind of liked.
02-21-20, 11:29 AM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by Shannon Nutt View Post
This f**kin' show.

Okay, I enjoyed this episode a lot more than the last one, but this is NOT good Star Trek. I'm not sure what it is, other than poorly written. I'm trying to remember the last series I watched with so little forward momentum. I mean, we're halfway through Season 1, and I still don't care about any of these new characters. If Season 1 ends with Picard ONLY getting to the Borg Cube, I'll know for sure that the showrunners are stretching a four-episode mini-series into a three-season series (something I've suspected for a while now).
Its definitely not a traditional Star Trek show. I have mixed feelings on it. Id love to see a show that was more in line with the ideals of previous Star Trek shows, but Im also trying to enjoy this for what it is. I at least think its not as bad as Discovery.
02-21-20, 11:32 AM
Why So Blu?
Los Angeles
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I think the twins -- and I don't want to add spoiler tags because I have no evidence of it being so, are Borg hybrid moles. The Borg seems to have been defeated or surpressed but not before creating a trojan horse to infiltrate the federation or whatever. In fact, they're hybrids. They're Borg in combination with Data's DNA, so super Borgs.
02-21-20, 11:38 AM
johnnysd
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
Its definitely not a traditional Star Trek show. I have mixed feelings on it. Id love to see a show that was more in line with the ideals of previous Star Trek shows, but Im also trying to enjoy this for what it is. I at least think its not as bad as Discovery.
I love Discovery but have fears for Season 3 as Burnham is the worst part of the show, but the other characters elevate it so much especially Anson (Pike) last year. I thought this episode was very much traditional Star Trek and the show does seem to be finding it's footing. Seems a lot of people have a super narrow vision of what Star Trek is, I like that they are expanded it to be honest.This was easily the best of the episodes so far. The "twist" has been predictable for weeks unfortunately.
02-21-20, 12:40 PM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Yeah, the twist with something being up with Agnes has felt somewhat predictable. I had sort of hoped not, but it feels like shes ultimately going to turn on Picard and crew.

One thing I didnt like this episode was the torture of Icheb and the eyeball removal. Felt very unlike Star Trek to show that level of graphic violence.

Another random tidbit. Quark was name dropped last night and sounds like Rios knows him. I wonder if he might pop up at some point.
02-21-20, 01:01 PM
Giantrobo
South Bay
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I heard someone on a podcast say "Picard" so far is closer to Star Wars than Star Trek.
02-21-20, 01:10 PM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I dont necessarily see the comparison with Picard. The Kelvin trilogy and Discovery though I think you could make the argument more.
02-21-20, 01:35 PM
Tom Banjo
Auburn, AL
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
It’s definitely not a traditional Star Trek show. I have mixed feelings on it. I’d love to see a show that was more in line with the ideals of previous Star Trek shows, but I’m also trying to enjoy this for what it is. I at least think it’s not as bad as Discovery.
TV has evolved, and personally I’m glad Star Trek has evolved with it. I wouldn't want an episodic show like the old series were.

As far as ideology, this is something that has happened to all science fiction. The visions of Utopia from the Golden Age of sci fi have been replaced almost completely by dystopia. I think it's reflective of a higher level of cynicism in society in general. I’ll concede that moving Star Trek away from this is certainly a valid complaint. Trek has traditionally always painted a picture of what mankind could be if we stay on the right path, and that element is mostly gone in these recent shows. I guess as a fairly cynical person myself, I’m more willing to forgive this than many fans are.

Edit: By the way, maybe my eyes are failing me, but did anyone else think that Bjayzl was Deanna Troi at first? I realized within a few seconds that it wasn’t, but the actress sure did resemble a 90’s Marina Sirtis to me.
02-21-20, 01:59 PM
Mike86
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
I disagree. Its fine that tv has evolved but Im kind of sick to death of every damn modern tv show being serialized. When it was new it was cool, but now its so prominent that its annoying. Shows with stand alone episodes are far more rewatchable and easy to jump into. In a serialized show you cant just take an episode out of context and know whats happening.

Thats why The Mandalorian was great. It had an overarching story, but a lot of the episodes stood on their own. Id love a new Star Trek series done like that.

As far as sci-fi changing, it has but at the same time there have been the more dystopian type future shows and films around as early as Star Trek. Star Trek just chose to be different. Gene Roddenberry envisioned a future that was better. It was a show full of hope and understanding of things that are different. Thats why its kind of insulting the way this series treats certain aspects of the Star Trek universe.

Aside from all of that I did sort of think the actress playing Bajazel looked a bit like Marina Sirtis too.
02-21-20, 02:05 PM
Tom Banjo
Auburn, AL
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Good point on The Mandalorian. It does prove that there can be a happy balance between episodic and serialized formats.
I’ll also admit that Gene would probably NOT be a fan of modern Trek.
