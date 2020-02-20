Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20
Synopsis:
The La Sirena crew begins an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn that Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.
I liked this episode the most so far. It set up a story and completed it with good momentum due to no cross-cutting with Soji on the cube.
Not sure why going undercover with space criminals in the year 2525 would require Rios to dress like a Super Fly pimp from the 1970s, and Picard to act like a drunken Ian McKellen starring in a stage production of Zorro the Gay Blade.
I thought Michelle Hurd was excellent in her emotional scenes, but I think that Raffi's story probably deserves an entire flashback episode (a la Lost) to really flesh her out and give weight to her complicated relationship with Picard.
It's hard out here for a pimp when you can just program what you want on the HO-lodeck
Maybe since he still works, he was not available. Or they didn't think it was worth asking since the part was basically just laying there and screaming for one scene.
Just want to say, I would totally watch a Seven of Nine adventure of the week series (sorta like the Mandalorian).
Manu Intiraymi, who played Icheb on VOY, is still acting, and he played Icheb in 2015 for the fan-produced Star Trek: Renegades.
I thought this episode was really good overall. Feels like the show is finding its footings more the past couple episodes if you ask me. I kinda hope Seven comes back at some point. Shes a good addition to this cast.
Didnt exactly expect Maddox to be found and subsequently killed off so fast. Curious what Agnes is hiding and what led her to do what she did.
This f**kin' show.
This f**kin' show.
I think the twins -- and I don't want to add spoiler tags because I have no evidence of it being so, are Borg hybrid moles. The Borg seems to have been defeated or surpressed but not before creating a trojan horse to infiltrate the federation or whatever. In fact, they're hybrids. They're Borg in combination with Data's DNA, so super Borgs.
Yeah, the twist with something being up with Agnes has felt somewhat predictable. I had sort of hoped not, but it feels like shes ultimately going to turn on Picard and crew.
One thing I didnt like this episode was the torture of Icheb and the eyeball removal. Felt very unlike Star Trek to show that level of graphic violence.
Another random tidbit. Quark was name dropped last night and sounds like Rios knows him. I wonder if he might pop up at some point.
I dont necessarily see the comparison with Picard. The Kelvin trilogy and Discovery though I think you could make the argument more.
As far as ideology, this is something that has happened to all science fiction. The visions of Utopia from the Golden Age of sci fi have been replaced almost completely by dystopia. I think it's reflective of a higher level of cynicism in society in general. I’ll concede that moving Star Trek away from this is certainly a valid complaint. Trek has traditionally always painted a picture of what mankind could be if we stay on the right path, and that element is mostly gone in these recent shows. I guess as a fairly cynical person myself, I’m more willing to forgive this than many fans are.
Edit: By the way, maybe my eyes are failing me, but did anyone else think that Bjayzl was Deanna Troi at first? I realized within a few seconds that it wasn’t, but the actress sure did resemble a 90’s Marina Sirtis to me.
I disagree. Its fine that tv has evolved but Im kind of sick to death of every damn modern tv show being serialized. When it was new it was cool, but now its so prominent that its annoying. Shows with stand alone episodes are far more rewatchable and easy to jump into. In a serialized show you cant just take an episode out of context and know whats happening.
Thats why The Mandalorian was great. It had an overarching story, but a lot of the episodes stood on their own. Id love a new Star Trek series done like that.
As far as sci-fi changing, it has but at the same time there have been the more dystopian type future shows and films around as early as Star Trek. Star Trek just chose to be different. Gene Roddenberry envisioned a future that was better. It was a show full of hope and understanding of things that are different. Thats why its kind of insulting the way this series treats certain aspects of the Star Trek universe.
Aside from all of that I did sort of think the actress playing Bajazel looked a bit like Marina Sirtis too.
Good point on The Mandalorian. It does prove that there can be a happy balance between episodic and serialized formats.
I’ll also admit that Gene would probably NOT be a fan of modern Trek.
I’ll also admit that Gene would probably NOT be a fan of modern Trek.