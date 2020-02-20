Re: Star Trek: Picard - Stardust City Rag (S1E5) - 2/20/20

I think the twins -- and I don't want to add spoiler tags because I have no evidence of it being so, are Borg hybrid moles. The Borg seems to have been defeated or surpressed but not before creating a trojan horse to infiltrate the federation or whatever. In fact, they're hybrids. They're Borg in combination with Data's DNA, so super Borgs.