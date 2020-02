Star Trek: Picard - Absolute Candor (S1E4) - 2/13/20

Synopsis:

The crew’s journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissa’s impatience with his lack of progress grows.



Something noteworthy about this episode in particular is that it was directed by Jonathan Frakes