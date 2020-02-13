Star Trek: Picard - Absolute Candor (S1E4) - 2/13/20

Synopsis:

The crews journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissas impatience with his lack of progress grows.



Something noteworthy about this episode in particular is that it was directed by Jonathan Frakes