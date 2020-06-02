Star Trek: Picard - The End is the Beginning (S1E3) - 2/6/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Picard - The End is the Beginning (S1E3) - 2/6/20
Synopsis:
Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research projects executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off