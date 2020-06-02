Star Trek: Picard - The End is the Beginning (S1E3) - 2/6/20

Synopsis:

Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research projects executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).