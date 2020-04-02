Shannen Doherty (90210 & Charmed ) diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer
Shannen Doherty (90210 & Charmed ) diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer
https://www.etonline.com/shannen-doh...s-means-140882
Here's the interview on ABC where she revealed the diagnosis. Apparently the cancer came back when she filmed the 90210 reboot.
Really feel bad for her. I thought she had it beat.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star -- who was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015 -- revealed in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. However, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Doherty shared that her cancer had returned, and was in stage four.
The actress admitted to being "petrified" and "pretty scared" of the health battle ahead of her, but said she still wants to "make an impact."
In a new interview with ET, Dr. Kristi Funk -- a breast cancer surgeon, author of the best-seller Breasts: The Owners Manual, and womens health warrior at https://pinklotus.com -- explains what a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis really means, and offers her advice to women on how to look out for their own health. Funk is not treating Doherty.
As Funk describes, a stage 4 cancer is one that has spread from its original area into other organs.
"Stage 4 breast cancers have cells that have escaped both the breast tissue and the armpit lymph nodes and have landed in a distant organ, so specifically lung, liver, brain and bone," she says. "So, basically these cells have escaped where they initially came from and they take root in another organ and then eventually, unfortunately, they shut down the function of that organ, which is critical to life. So it doesn't matter how big a tumor is in your breast -- you don't need a breast to survive, but that's not true of your liver. So that's why, once you're stage 4 -- except with extremely rare exceptions -- it's an incurable stage."
Funk says that almost a third of breast cancers eventually reach stage 4, and that statistics on survival rates are hard to pinpoint because new treatments are "coming along it seems every six months or so."
Life expectancy, however, varies on where the cancer has spread. "The longest duration after being diagnosed stage 4 comes from having it metastasized only to bone, and the less spots, the better," she says. "Once you hit solid organs -- lung, liver and brain -- life expectancy is less than bone."
"Thankfully, there seems to be almost an endless number of options available to help extend life and make life more comfortable and keep disease progression at bay," she shares.
"Basically we are learning with science to target the mechanisms that cancer cells use to divide and multiply and spread. So if you can throw a wrench in that mechanism, it may disable the cell permanently or at least temporarily, so that's what those drugs are meant to do," she offers.
"It is impossible to prevent it, but you can maximally reduce your risks of ever getting it," Funk says of breast cancer. She recommends that teenage women start self-breast exams one week after their period, and once women reach their 20s, they should continue self-breast exams once a month, as well as receive a clinical breast exam from their gynecologist every three years.
"Then once you hit your 40s, same story: monthly self-breast exam, but your clinical breast exam with the gynecologist moves to annual," Funk advises. "And then starting at age 40, I side with the American Society of Breast Surgeons and recommend that you get mammograms beginning at age 40 and get them once a year, every year and don't stop and don't skip a year until you think you're probably going to die in the next five to 10 years."
As for Doherty and others with a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, Funk says that while there isn't a cure, focusing on "relationships and friends and love" can prolong patients' lives.
"I would pay attention to matters of the heart," she says.
Here's the interview on ABC where she revealed the diagnosis. Apparently the cancer came back when she filmed the 90210 reboot.
Really feel bad for her. I thought she had it beat.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne..._medium=social
"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," Doherty told ABC News' Amy Robach. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."
The 48-year-old TV star — who first rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and then Charmed — also spoke about how she's had difficulty coping with her breast cancer's recurrence after years of remission.
"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,'" said Doherty. "But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."
When Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she was very transparent about her struggles, frequently documenting chemotherapy treatments and hospital stays on social media. However, this time around, she silently dealt with her cancer while filming Fox's BH90210 reboot — shortly after her friend and former co-star Luke Perry died at age 52 after suffering a major stroke.
"It's so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first," said Doherty. "It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven't done enough, in my opinion. So it's a hard one."
Doherty also explained more of her decision to return to work despite her diagnosis. "One of the reasons, along with Luke — that I did 90210 and didn't really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work, too," she explained. "Like, you know, our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."
Doherty went on to say that she only told a small circle of friends about her diagnosis during filming, with one of them being her co-star Brian Austin Green, whom she said she was able to lean on.
"I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, 'I can't really do this,' and Brian was the one person who — of that group of people that knew — that I told, like, pretty quickly and said, 'Here, this is what I'm dealing with,'" she said. "So prior to shooting he would always call me and say, 'Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.' He would look at me and be like, 'We got this, kiddo'...so Brian helped me through a lot."
Doherty's interview with ABC News comes as she's also in a legal battle with State Farm. She sued the insurance company after her California home was damaged in 2018's Woolsey Fire, claiming she was forced to pay out-of-pocket for losses she believes should be covered by her insurance policy.
In addition to owning her cancer story, part of the reason Doherty has come forward with her stage four diagnosis is because her health conditions could be revealed in public court documents before she and State Farm go to trial. "I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," Doherty said. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."
After years of remission, the actress told ABC News that her illness returned while filming Fox's '90210' reboot.In an interview with ABC News that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America, Shannen Doherty shared that her breast cancer has returned at stage four. Though she meant to keep the latest turn in her health battle private, Doherty ultimately spoke out to "control the narrative" of her experience with the terminal illness.
