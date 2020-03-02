DVD Talk Forum

The Masked Singer (FOX)  Season 3 Thread  Premiere 02/02/2020

The Masked Singer (FOX)  Season 3 Thread  Premiere 02/02/2020

   
The Masked Singer (FOX)  Season 3 Thread  Premiere 02/02/2020
Posting this late, Ill clean it up tomorrow.

Season 3, Episode 1 - Post Super Bowl Premiere (Guest Judge: Jamie Foxx)

The Masks: The White Tiger, The Turtle, The Llama, Miss Monster, The Robot, and The Kangaroo.

Eliminated:
Spoiler:
The Robot... Lil Wayne!



Returns on Wednesday, February 5th... its regular time.
