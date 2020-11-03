DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Eating History (History) -- 3/11/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Eating History (History) -- 3/11/20

   
Old 01-31-20, 03:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,100
Received 29 Likes on 23 Posts
Eating History (History) -- 3/11/20



HISTORY’s new unscripted series “Eating History” follows vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga, two friends, on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic, and shocking foods to have survived history. They take viewers back in time to find foods believed to have been lost to the past, and with every bite they discover which eats have conquered time, revealing forgotten eras and the stories they hold as they explore history through old food. The twelve-episode, half-hour series premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY with two back-to-back episodes.



I know Josh Macuga from Collider and I might actually watch this. Sounds disgusting yet intriguing.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Mandalorian -- Star Wars live-action series coming to Disney streaming

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.