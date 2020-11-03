Eating History (History) -- 3/11/20

Quote:



HISTORY’s new unscripted series “Eating History” follows vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga, two friends, on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic, and shocking foods to have survived history. They take viewers back in time to find foods believed to have been lost to the past, and with every bite they discover which eats have conquered time, revealing forgotten eras and the stories they hold as they explore history through old food. The twelve-episode, half-hour series premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY with two back-to-back episodes.



