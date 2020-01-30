The Plot Against America (HBO) - C: David Simon - S: Turturro, Ryder, Kazan - premieres 3/6/20

Quote:

From creators David Simon and Ed Burns comes The Plot Against America, an alternate American history story of the countrys turn to fascism told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. Starring Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro, the limited series premieres on March 16th at 9PM.



The Plot Against America, a six-part miniseries based on the acclaimed novel by Philip Roth. Heres everything you need to know.



What is it? The Plot Against America imagines an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. The story follows the family as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation towards fascism.



Whos in it? The ensemble cast will include: Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel. Evelyn is unmarried, her plans arrested by 10 years of caring for her infirm mother, and is hungry to find her own place in life. The sudden attentions of a key Lindbergh supporter  the politically ascendant clergyman, Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf  are exhilarating and transformational for her



Zoe Kazan as Elizabeth Bess Levin, younger sister to Evelyn. An insightful mother and homemaker, who fears for the future as she tries to protect her family from the escalating political climate and plan a possible escape for the forces that seem to be threatening her world.



Morgan Spector as Herman Levin, the proud and opinionated father, who works as an insurance agent and tries to maintain normalcy in the life of his family and friends even as his country seems to be slipping into fascism, anti-Semitism and xenophobic isolationism.



Anthony Boyle as Alvin Levin, the angry and intelligent orphaned nephew to Herman. He allows political differences with his family, personal grudges and resentments, and his own abhorrence of hypocrisy and cant to drive him from street crime to the battlefields of Europe and back.



Azhy Robertson as Philip Levin, the youngest of the Levin family. Philip copes with his own innocent curiosity and growing anxiety in a world that seems to be collapsing around him, both at home and in the streets.



Caleb Malis as Sandy Levin, the Levins artistic teenage son, who rebels against his family and his father in particular as his adolescence becomes entangled with his growing admiration for Lindbergh  a stance encouraged by his beloved Aunt Evelyns guidance.



John Turturro as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, a conservative rabbi and a transplant from Charleston, S.C. where he gained his first synagogue pulpit and became a widower with the death of his affluent wife. Bengelsdorf seizes the reins of history to become a key figure in the emergent Lindbergh administration  despite growing opposition within the Jewish community as a whole.



Whos behind it? The new six-part miniseries hails from David Simon and Ed Burns  the team behind The Wire and miniseries Generation Kill. Simon and Burns will both serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Additional executive producers on the project include Joe Roth, Nina Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum; co-executive producers are Dennis Stratton and Philip Roth.