Star Trek: Picard - Maps and Legends (S1E2) - 1/30/20

Star Trek: Picard - Maps and Legends (S1E2) - 1/30/20

Synopsis:
Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet's support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker.
