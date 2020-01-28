DVD Talk Forum

Drew Barrymore is getting her own Daytime Talk Show This Fall

Drew Barrymore is getting her own Daytime Talk Show This Fall

   
Drew Barrymore is getting her own Daytime Talk Show This Fall
She has not done a lot of movies lately but has the happy energetic people person aura to host a talk show.

Is it a decision by her or Hollywood does not to cast her in movies anymore?

She was not a great actress but had a nice presence on screen.


Drew Barrymore is joining daytime TV.

Beginning next fall, the actress, producer and entrepreneur will host her own syndicated daytime talk show from CBS Television Distribution.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show," Barrymore said in a release. "I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."
Barrymore, whose acting career has spanned four decades, jumps into daytime on the heels of the conclusion of her Netflix series, "Santa Clarita Diet," on which she also served as an executive producer.With her new venture, Barrymore joins singer Kelly Clarkson as another contemporary performer with name recognition aiming to inject star power into daytime.For Clarkson, the experiment worked in its debut week back in September, with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earning the highest-rated debut of any syndicated show in seven years. Ratings have declined moderately since, according to Broadcast & Cable.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/10/enter...how/index.html


