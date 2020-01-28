DVD Talk Forum

The Stranger (Netflix) -- S: Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen -- premieres 1/30/20

The Stranger (Netflix) -- S: Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen -- premieres 1/30/20

   
Old 01-28-20, 09:16 AM
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,436
Received 61 Likes on 48 Posts
The Stranger (Netflix) -- S: Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen -- premieres 1/30/20




We all have secrets. Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger forces us to confront a question we all fear - how well do we really know the people closest to us? Starring Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen, The Stranger arrives January 30.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Anthony Head as Edgar Price
· Dervla Kirwan as Corrine Price
· Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger
· Jennifer Saunders
· Kadiff Kirwan as Wesley Ross
· Paul Kaye as John Katz
· Richard Armitage as Adam Price
· Shaun Dooley as Doug Tripp
· Siobhan Finneran as Johanna Griffin
· Stephen Rea as Martin Rinksy

CREW INFORMATION:
· Daniel O'Hara as DIR (Pilot)
· Danny Brocklehurst as CRTR/EP
· Harlan Coben as BOOK/EP
· Madonna Baptiste as PROD
· Madonna Baptiste as PROD
· Nicola Shindler as EP
· Richard Fee as EP
This is from the same team behind Netflix's Safe.
