The Stranger (Netflix) -- S: Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen -- premieres 1/30/20

Quote:

We all have secrets. Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger forces us to confront a question we all fear - how well do we really know the people closest to us? Starring Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen, The Stranger arrives January 30.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Anthony Head as Edgar Price

· Dervla Kirwan as Corrine Price

· Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger

· Jennifer Saunders

· Kadiff Kirwan as Wesley Ross

· Paul Kaye as John Katz

· Richard Armitage as Adam Price

· Shaun Dooley as Doug Tripp

· Siobhan Finneran as Johanna Griffin

· Stephen Rea as Martin Rinksy



CREW INFORMATION:

· Daniel O'Hara as DIR (Pilot)

· Danny Brocklehurst as CRTR/EP

· Harlan Coben as BOOK/EP

· Madonna Baptiste as PROD

· Nicola Shindler as EP

· Richard Fee as EP