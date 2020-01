The Stranger (Netflix) -- S: Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen -- premieres 1/30/20

Quote:

We all have secrets. Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger forces us to confront a question we all fear - how well do we really know the people closest to us? Starring Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen, The Stranger arrives January 30.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Anthony Head as Edgar Price

Dervla Kirwan as Corrine Price

Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger

Jennifer Saunders

Kadiff Kirwan as Wesley Ross

Paul Kaye as John Katz

Richard Armitage as Adam Price

Shaun Dooley as Doug Tripp

Siobhan Finneran as Johanna Griffin

Stephen Rea as Martin Rinksy



CREW INFORMATION:

Daniel O'Hara as DIR (Pilot)

Danny Brocklehurst as CRTR/EP

Harlan Coben as BOOK/EP

Madonna Baptiste as PROD

Nicola Shindler as EP

Richard Fee as EP