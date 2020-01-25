Mrs. America (HULU) - S: Cate Blanchett, Byrne, Banks, Paulson (Premieres 4/15/20)
Mrs. America (HULU) - S: Cate Blanchett, Byrne, Banks, Paulson (Premieres 4/15/20)
Cate Blanchett Portrays Famous Anti-Womens Libber in Mrs. America TrailerRose Byrne also stars as Gloria Steinem in limited series on womens liberation movement
Cate Blanchett portrays the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the new trailer for Mrs. America, a nine-episode limited series coming to FX on Hulu. The show will launch its first three episodes on April 15th, with subsequent episodes premiering each Wednesday.
Mrs. America follows Schlaflys efforts to deter the womens liberation movement, lead the Moral Majority conservative movement and prevent the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the late Seventies. Schlafly, a devout Roman Catholic, was also a staunch opponent of abortion and American left-wing politics, the New York Times noted in her obituary. Womens lib leader Betty Friedan once compared her to a religious heretic and referred to her as Aunt Tom. In addition to successfully blocking the Equal Rights Amendment from passing in 1982, Schlafly founded the conservative organization the Eagle Forum, and in 1964, published her book A Choice Not an Echo, selling more than three million copies. She died in 2016.
This fight isnt about equality, its about power, Blanchett, as Schlafly, notes in the trailer. And Im just getting started.
The rest of the principle cast in Mrs. America portray key second-wave feminist figures during the era, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan. We are a political movement, not a sorority, Byrne tells a gathering of fellow activists. We dont get to decide how the battle lines are drawn.
Other cast members include Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.
Dahvi Waller created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck
Re: Mrs. America (HULU) - S: Cate Blanchett, Byrne, Banks, Paulson (Premieres 4/15/20)
This looks really good. What a cast of great actresses. Can't wait to see them together. Don't really know what they mean "Exclusively on FX on Hulu". Does this mean it was made for FX but brought exclusively to Hulu after the merger?
In any case, looks like a good limited series. I remember Phyllis and how she became so reviled.
