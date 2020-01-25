Re: Mrs. America (HULU) - S: Cate Blanchett, Byrne, Banks, Paulson (Premieres 4/15/20)

This looks really good. What a cast of great actresses. Can't wait to see them together. Don't really know what they mean "Exclusively on FX on Hulu". Does this mean it was made for FX but brought exclusively to Hulu after the merger?

In any case, looks like a good limited series. I remember Phyllis and how she became so reviled.