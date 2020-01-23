Outmatched (FOX) -- S: Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson -- premieres 1/23/20

Quote:

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (LA to Vegas), and starring Jason Biggs (Orange Is the New Black, the American Pie franchise) and Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon, Psych), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids  three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell-Martin (Dr. Ken, My Wife and Kids), Jack Stanton (The Mick), Connor Kalopsis (The Grinder), Ashley Boettcher (Lost in Oz) and Oakley Bull (Beautiful Boy).