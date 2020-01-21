DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20

   
Old 01-21-20, 01:09 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,299
Received 38 Likes on 32 Posts
DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20




TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

SEASON PREMIERE

DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

"Meet the Legends" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION - Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won't be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.
Renewed through Season 6.

Season 5 will be Brandon Routh's last.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-21-20, 01:13 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 5,633
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
The show shifted from silly fun to stupid last year, and I didn't really care for any of the new characters. Still, I'm probably in until Routh's departure. I haven't seen it on a real site yet, but I hope the rumors circling Routh are true.
mwbmis is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-21-20, 01:29 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,952
Received 14 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
Yeah I recall reading last season that this show got way too outlandish and campy for their tastes.

It's kind of ironic that some here would say that when they also complained that some other DC shows like Arrow and the now defunct Gotham were too dark, violent and depressing.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Crisis on Infinite Earths (The CW) -- 5 part crossover event

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.