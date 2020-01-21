DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
SEASON PREMIERE
DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
"Meet the Legends" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION - Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won't be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.
Season 5 will be Brandon Routh's last.
Re: DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
The show shifted from silly fun to stupid last year, and I didn't really care for any of the new characters. Still, I'm probably in until Routh's departure. I haven't seen it on a real site yet, but I hope the rumors circling Routh are true.
Re: DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 1/21/20
Yeah I recall reading last season that this show got way too outlandish and campy for their tastes.
It's kind of ironic that some here would say that when they also complained that some other DC shows like Arrow and the now defunct Gotham were too dark, violent and depressing.
