Altered Carbon (Netflix) -- Season 2 Thread -- S: Anthony Mackie -- premieres 2/27/20
#1
Altered Carbon (Netflix) -- Season 2 Thread -- S: Anthony Mackie -- premieres 2/27/20
Season 2 of Netflixs Altered Carbon will spin up on Thursday, Feb. 27 nearly two years after Season 1 debuted.
The streaming video service announced the premiere date via a tweet Tuesday.
The next chapter of the sci-fi drama will follow the continuing adventures of Takeshi Kovacs the character previously played by Joel Kinnaman and now, thanks to Kovacs new sleeve, played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker).
Other new Season 2 cast members include Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlans World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Trepp, a bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancys Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old organized crime boss who has quite a bit of power on Harlans World.
Returning cast members include Renee Elise Goldsberry as the elusive Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.
The streaming video service announced the premiere date via a tweet Tuesday.
The next chapter of the sci-fi drama will follow the continuing adventures of Takeshi Kovacs the character previously played by Joel Kinnaman and now, thanks to Kovacs new sleeve, played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker).
Other new Season 2 cast members include Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlans World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Trepp, a bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancys Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old organized crime boss who has quite a bit of power on Harlans World.
Returning cast members include Renee Elise Goldsberry as the elusive Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off