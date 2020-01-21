Altered Carbon (Netflix) -- Season 2 Thread -- S: Anthony Mackie -- premieres 2/27/20

Quote:

Season 2 of Netflixs Altered Carbon will spin up on Thursday, Feb. 27  nearly two years after Season 1 debuted.



The streaming video service announced the premiere date via a tweet Tuesday.



The next chapter of the sci-fi drama will follow the continuing adventures of Takeshi Kovacs  the character previously played by Joel Kinnaman and now, thanks to Kovacs new sleeve, played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker).



Other new Season 2 cast members include Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlans World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Trepp, a bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancys Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old organized crime boss who has quite a bit of power on Harlans World.



Returning cast members include Renee Elise Goldsberry as the elusive Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.