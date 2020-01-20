911 Lonestar
Watched the Pilot last night. Decent cast but how will it compare to 911 time will tell. Not much in the comedy category like 911. It does check off a lot of boxes if anyone is keeping score.
Redneck - check
Drug abuser - check
Mixed race couple - check
Gay couple - check
Trans person - check
Muslim - check
Cancer victim - check
Sexual tension between main characters - check
Guys walking around without shirts for sexual appeal - check
I'm sure I missed some boxes but for the 1st episode they did well in trying to appeal to the widest possible audience.
