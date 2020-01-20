911 Lonestar

Watched the Pilot last night. Decent cast but how will it compare to 911 time will tell. Not much in the comedy category like 911. It does check off a lot of boxes if anyone is keeping score.

Redneck - check

Drug abuser - check

Mixed race couple - check

Gay couple - check

Trans person - check

Muslim - check

Cancer victim - check

Sexual tension between main characters - check

Guys walking around without shirts for sexual appeal - check

I'm sure I missed some boxes but for the 1st episode they did well in trying to appeal to the widest possible audience.



