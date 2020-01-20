DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

911 Lonestar

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

911 Lonestar

   
Old 01-20-20, 10:17 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 716
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
911 Lonestar
Watched the Pilot last night. Decent cast but how will it compare to 911 time will tell. Not much in the comedy category like 911. It does check off a lot of boxes if anyone is keeping score.
Redneck - check
Drug abuser - check
Mixed race couple - check
Gay couple - check
Trans person - check
Muslim - check
Cancer victim - check
Sexual tension between main characters - check
Guys walking around without shirts for sexual appeal - check
I'm sure I missed some boxes but for the 1st episode they did well in trying to appeal to the widest possible audience.

barelypure is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-20, 10:39 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,781
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: 911 Lonestar
Not filmed in Austin - check
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.