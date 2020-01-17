Free HBO-Jan 17 to 20-U-Verse, Comcast, Fios, DirecTV, RCN, more- YMMV
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2004
Posts: 903
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Free HBO-Jan 17 to 20-U-Verse, Comcast, Fios, DirecTV, RCN, more- YMMV
I got an email from Comcast that I have Free HBO through Jan 20. I have to access it through On Demand on my setup. I checked and it seems that other providers are offering free previews, too.
https://www.freepreview.tv/hbo-and-c...providers-3323
https://www.freepreview.tv/hbo-and-c...providers-3323
