Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes
https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/1...nty-law-series
As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half, Tarantino told Deadline and said, I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So Ill do them, and I will direct all of them.
The fictional series follows Jake Cahill as he wonders the old west looking for bounties to collect. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the show marks one of the high points in the career of actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonard DiCaprio) before his gradual descent into mediocrity.
It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I dont really consider it part of that movie even though it is, Tarantino said. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. Its about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. Id liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, theres a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that?
No official word on Leonardo DiCaprios involvement, or Brad Pitt for that matter, though youd have to assume theyd be game to reprise their role as Rick Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth, respectively.
Quentin Tarantino will write and direct all 5 episodes of Bounty Law seriesIts Jake Cahill, and he goes by Bounty Law! Do you want more of that? Well, youre gonna get it, and Quentin Tarantino himself is gonna direct. Thats right, the man himself is planning a five episode spinoff of fictional TV series Bounty Law, as featured in the Academy Award-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half, Tarantino told Deadline and said, I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So Ill do them, and I will direct all of them.
The fictional series follows Jake Cahill as he wonders the old west looking for bounties to collect. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the show marks one of the high points in the career of actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonard DiCaprio) before his gradual descent into mediocrity.
It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I dont really consider it part of that movie even though it is, Tarantino said. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. Its about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. Id liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, theres a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that?
No official word on Leonardo DiCaprios involvement, or Brad Pitt for that matter, though youd have to assume theyd be game to reprise their role as Rick Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth, respectively.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 70,864
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes
This will never happen, but it would be cool to see if DiCaprio was involved.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off