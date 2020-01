Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes

Quote:

Quentin Tarantino will write and direct all 5 episodes of Bounty Law series

It’s Jake Cahill, and he goes by! Do you want more of that? Well, you’re gonna get it, and Quentin Tarantino himself is gonna direct. That’s right, the man himself is planning a five episode spinoff of fictional TV series, as featured in the Academy Award-nominatedTarantino told Deadline and said,The fictional series follows Jake Cahill as he wonders the old west looking for bounties to collect. In, the show marks one of the high points in the career of actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonard DiCaprio) before his gradual descent into mediocrity.Tarantino said.No official word on Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement, or Brad Pitt for that matter, though you’d have to assume they’d be game to reprise their role as Rick Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth, respectively.