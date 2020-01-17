DVD Talk Forum

Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes

Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes

   
Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes
https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/1...nty-law-series

Quentin Tarantino will write and direct all 5 episodes of Bounty Law series

Its Jake Cahill, and he goes by Bounty Law! Do you want more of that? Well, youre gonna get it, and Quentin Tarantino himself is gonna direct. Thats right, the man himself is planning a five episode spinoff of fictional TV series Bounty Law, as featured in the Academy Award-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half, Tarantino told Deadline and said, I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So Ill do them, and I will direct all of them.


The fictional series follows Jake Cahill as he wonders the old west looking for bounties to collect. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the show marks one of the high points in the career of actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonard DiCaprio) before his gradual descent into mediocrity.

It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I dont really consider it part of that movie even though it is, Tarantino said. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. Its about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. Id liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, theres a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that?

No official word on Leonardo DiCaprios involvement, or Brad Pitt for that matter, though youd have to assume theyd be game to reprise their role as Rick Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth, respectively.
Re: Bounty Law TV series in the works -- Quentin Tarantino to write and direct all episodes
This will never happen, but it would be cool to see if DiCaprio was involved.
