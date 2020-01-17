Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu) - S: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson

Quote:

Based on Celeste Ngs 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood  and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.



Reese Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson (The Affair) head up the picture-perfect Richardson family, while Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Lexi Underwood (Family Reunion) play the aforementioned enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The limited series cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Geoff Stults (Enlisted), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Britt Robertson (For the People) and Jesse Williams (Greys Anatomy), among others.



Little Fires Everywhere, which boasts Liz Tigelaar (Casual) as showrunner, premieres on Wednesday, March 18.