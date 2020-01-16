DVD Talk Forum

Little America (Apple TV+) -- anthology series -- C: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg

Little America (Apple TV+) -- anthology series -- C: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg

   
Little America (Apple TV+) -- anthology series -- C: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg




Eight stories. One dream. Watch Little America on January 17 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

“Little America,” is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” Good Boys), who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”), Sian Heder (Tallulah, “Orange Is the New Black”), Joshuah Bearman (Argo), Joshua Davis (Spare Parts) and Arthur Spector (The Shack). Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.
Already renewed for a second season.
