DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Wan) -- HBO Max

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Wan) -- HBO Max

   
Old 01-15-20, 06:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,672
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Wan) -- HBO Max
Aquaman is coming to HBO Max.

The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series.

“King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/aqu...an-1203468526/



And can a mod correct to James Wan
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-15-20, 06:23 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 74,964
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Want) -- HBO Max
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/aqu...an-1203468526/



And can a mod correct to James Wan
Wonder how long these will be. If they are 20-30 mins long, it is basically a movie chopped up.
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-15-20, 06:28 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,763
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Want) -- HBO Max
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/aqu...an-1203468526/



And can a mod correct to James Wan
Animated? Huge pass. I hope Wan is not involved. James WanT can do this instead.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Shark Tank (ABC) -- Series Thread Part III

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.