Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Mini-Series (P: James Wan) -- HBO Max

Aquaman is coming to HBO Max.



The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series.



“King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.



“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”