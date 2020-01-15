DVD Talk Forum

Does anyone remember this 70's/80's TV commercial

   
01-15-20
Does anyone remember this 70's/80's TV commercial
I've had this rattling around my head for years but can't find anything about it. I'm pretty sure I saw a TV commercial in the early 80's called the Yogopots, it had 3 or 4 dancing puppets with a theme song. I've gone through those retro youtube compilation videos and not seen it & Google has nothing.

Does anyone remember this?
