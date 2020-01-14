DVD Talk Forum

Quantum Leap revival being considered for Peacock

   
01-14-20
Quantum Leap revival being considered for Peacock
NBCs upcoming streaming service The Peacock was not represented at NBC Universals day before the Television Critics Association. The Peacock will feature revivals of classic NBC sitcoms Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell, but NBCs head of program planning and strategy, Jeff Bader, discussed another series that might get revived as well.

Speaking with /Film, Bader said the 90s time travel series Quantum Leap is another title under consideration and spoke about what led to the Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell revivalson The Peacock.

Quantum Leap starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett (above), a scientist who invented time travel. Every week he would leap into someone from the past to correct a wrong that occurred in history. It ran from 1989 to 1993, and it might be jumping into the 21st century.

Thats one that I know everyone is discussing, Bader said.

In 2009, Syfy considered a reboot of Quantum Leap with a new cast., but thats not what any Quantum Leap fan wants. They want Scott Bakula, and ideally Dean Stockwell as his hologram partner Al. Unfortunately, Bakula is currently on CBSs NCIS: New Orleans and Stockwell is 82 and hasnt acted since 2015 , though he did an episode of NCIS: NO with Bakula in 2014.

One of the hooks of Quantum Leap was that Beckett could only leap within his own lifetime. So episodes spanned the 50s to the 80s. A 2020 Quantum Leap could do 80s and 90s stories as period pieces.

Thats true, Bader said, adding that the network is exploring their whole back catalog. Theres more that I think well be visiting.
https://www.slashfilm.com/exclusive-...urns-tca-2020/
