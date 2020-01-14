DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix docuseries) -- premieres 1/15/20

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix docuseries) -- premieres 1/15/20

   
01-14-20, 10:22 AM
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix docuseries) -- premieres 1/15/20


Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a three-part documentary series examining what led to the murderous fall and shocking death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez. Premieres January 15 ‬
01-14-20, 10:30 AM
Re: Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix docuseries) -- premieres 1/15/20
Interesting that this warranted a series/doc. The guy was a thug since day 1; it only came as a "surprise" because Florida swept all his shit under a rug before he reached the NFL.

Might be insensitive of me but who cares at all about him? Had every opportunity yet still wanted to act tough and kill people. Needless to say, I won't be watching this.
