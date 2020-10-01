Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
If he was not loaded before.
Can he create new hit shows?
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is leaving his longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV for NBCUniversal Content Studios, signing a pricey five-year exclusive overall deal.
The deal is in the nine-figure range and worth around $200 million, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. NBCU declined to comment on the value of the deal. MacFarlanes deal with 20th Century Fox ended last summer. MacFarlanes Fuzzy Door Productions, led by Erica Huggins, will create content across entire NBCU portfolio, including the companys forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which launches in April.
MacFarlanes agreement is the first since NBCUniversals three separate TV studios Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios aligned under the new banner led by Bonnie Hammer. MacFarlanes deal only covers TV, leaving him a free agent in the film space.
MacFarlane will continue to his role with Family Guy, as well as American Dad and The Orville, which are all produced by 20th Century Fox, now owned by Disney. Family Guy is renewed through next season, while American Dad is currently set to run through 2020 on TBS. The Orville moved to Hulu for its upcoming third season, which will run this year. MacFarlanes development projects that were set up with 20th, including Hulus Books of Blood and new development at Fox, will remain with that studio.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
I wonder if this means that American Dad! and Family Guy will be on NBC or if theyll go to their Peacock service or someplace else. I cant see NBC devoting any prime time spots to animation but maybe. Not terribly surprised hes moving as he doesnt really fit the Disney mold.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
I wonder if this means that American Dad! and Family Guy will be on NBC or if theyll go to their Peacock service or someplace else. I cant see NBC devoting any prime time spots to animation but maybe. Not terribly surprised hes moving as he doesnt really fit the Disney mold.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
They don’t move networks.
That is, unless the FOX station (not owned by Disney) does not want to renew them. And somewhere else does.
Man, I know Seth never wanted to work for Disney. He sure backed that up.
That is, unless the FOX station (not owned by Disney) does not want to renew them. And somewhere else does.
Man, I know Seth never wanted to work for Disney. He sure backed that up.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
It says that he continues with them in the final paragraph of that article. I take that to mean they could potentially move if he can get a network to pick them up.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
I meant they don’t just move networks because he has a new deal which is what your comment seemed to be implying.
I can’t see FG ever moving to anything other than Hulu if FOX network didn’t renew. It’s a Disney owned property. They aren’t going to let it go somewhere else.
Moving his overall deal is basically him being done with them. He’ll still collect the paychecks from his cash cows.
I can’t see FG ever moving to anything other than Hulu if FOX network didn’t renew. It’s a Disney owned property. They aren’t going to let it go somewhere else.
Moving his overall deal is basically him being done with them. He’ll still collect the paychecks from his cash cows.
Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal
Any shows he develops from now on are all NBC properties. If could be for NBC, SyFy or USA.etc.
The article says he's staying on Family Guy. American Dad and The Orville. But we don't know what his talent deal is as actor or voice talent The Orville I have to imagine he's contracted for at least 5 years, which is common for most actor deals. And he will probably keep working as voice talent on FG and AD until FOX and TBS ends them.
The article says he's staying on Family Guy. American Dad and The Orville. But we don't know what his talent deal is as actor or voice talent The Orville I have to imagine he's contracted for at least 5 years, which is common for most actor deals. And he will probably keep working as voice talent on FG and AD until FOX and TBS ends them.
