Re: Seth MacFarlane moves from FOX to NBCU with 5 year $200 million deal

I meant they don’t just move networks because he has a new deal which is what your comment seemed to be implying.



I can’t see FG ever moving to anything other than Hulu if FOX network didn’t renew. It’s a Disney owned property. They aren’t going to let it go somewhere else.



Moving his overall deal is basically him being done with them. He’ll still collect the paychecks from his cash cows.