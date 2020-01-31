DVD Talk Forum

Ragnarok (Netflix) January 31, 2020

Ragnarok (Netflix) January 31, 2020

   
Ragnarok (Netflix) January 31, 2020
In the small fictional town of Edda coming of age people are forced to respond to climate changes. The ice caps are melting at a rate no one had anticipated. People go through long periods of drought. The winters are too warm. More and more frequently, people experience extreme cold bursts. In all ways extreme weather conditions. The world is changing, and some might claim that we're heading towards a new Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time.


I think it looks pretty good. It's a Danish production but in Norwegian.
