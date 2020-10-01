DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet (Apple TV+) EP: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day -- premieres 2/7/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet (Apple TV+) EP: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day -- premieres 2/7/20

   
Old 01-10-20, 10:27 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,033
Received 13 Likes on 12 Posts
Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet (Apple TV+) EP: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day -- premieres 2/7/20

Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game—they happen in the office.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Megan Ganz ("Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Fargo -- Season 4 -- News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.