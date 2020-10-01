Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet (Apple TV+) EP: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day -- premieres 2/7/20
#1
Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet (Apple TV+) EP: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day -- premieres 2/7/20
Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game—they happen in the office.
“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Megan Ganz ("Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).
The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.
