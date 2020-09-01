DVD Talk Forum

McMillions (HBO docuseries) -- McDonalds Monopoly scam -- premieres 2/3/20


MCMILLIONS - This documentary series chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade, stealing millions of dollars and building a vast network of co-conspirators across the U.S. The series draws on exclusive firsthand accounts and archival footage, featuring: the FBI agents who brought down the gaming scam; McDonald’s corporate executives, who were themselves defrauded; the lawyers who tried the case; and the culprits and prizewinners who profited from the complicated scheme, as well as the individuals who were often unwittingly duped into being a part of the ruse. The series comes from Unrealistic Ideas, the non-scripted production company launched by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips. Directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.
6 episode docuseries.

Ben Affleck was developing a movie about this at Fox (based on this article: https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-an...stole-millions) with Damon and himself to star before the Disney acquisition.
Re: McMillions (HBO docuseries) -- McDonalds Monopoly scam -- premieres 2/3/20
I was 100% on board for the movie. Will happily watch the HBO docuseries.
Re: McMillions (HBO docuseries) -- McDonalds Monopoly scam -- premieres 2/3/20
I'm on board for this one too. Great subject for a doc.
