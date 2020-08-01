DVD Talk Forum

Ozark (Netflix) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 3/27/20

Ozark (Netflix) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 3/27/20

   
01-08-20, 11:12 AM
Ozark (Netflix) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 3/27/20








The 10-episode third season of Ozark picks up six months after the events of Season 2. The casino is up and running, but Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes also star. Pelphrey and Dukes are new regulars for Season 3, and Solis, Joseph Sikora and Madison Thompson will recur.
01-08-20, 11:26 AM
Re: Ozark (Netflix) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 3/27/20
Looking forward to this!!!
01-08-20, 12:14 PM
Re: Ozark (Netflix) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 3/27/20

