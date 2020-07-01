FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) -- S: Julian McMahon -- From EP Dick Wolf

Quote:

JULIAN MCMAHON STARS IN EMMY AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER DICK WOLF'S NEW DRAMA ABOUT AN ELITE TEAM OF FBI FUGITIVE TASK FORCE AGENTS WHO RELENTLESSLY TRACK AND CAPTURE THE NOTORIOUS CRIMINALS ON THE BUREAU'S MOST WANTED LIST, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF "FBI: MOST WANTED," TUESDAY, JAN. 7Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand Also Star"Dopesick" - Jess LeCroix and his elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents track a doctor who's deeply involved in a world of organized crime, drugs and lies, and is on the run after a phone call records him delivering his wife's fatal shot, on the series premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that's always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess' brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the "most wanted." Dick Wolf, René Balcer, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Fred Berner directed the pilot from a script by Balcer.REGULAR CAST:Julian McMahon (Jess LeCroix)Kellan Lutz (Kenny Crosby)Roxy Sternberg (Sheryll Barnes)Keisha Castle-Hughes (Hana Gibson)Nathaniel Arcand (Clinton Skye)RECURRING CAST: Yaya Gosselin (Tali LeCroix)Lorne Cardinal (Nelson Skye)GUEST CAST:Henry Thomas (Dr. Justin Brock)Rebecca Forsythe (Megan Curtis)Molly Camp (Leslie Varick)Robyn Payne (Lt. Ruddick)Ryan M. Shaw (Forsaken Son # 1)Trevor Long (Gil Rickman)Maggie Weston (Sydney Lane)Cassandre Fiering (Lilian Brock)Sara Hogrefe (Trish Brock)Angel Desai (Nurse Augustin)David Roberts ((Dennis Lang)Quinn McLogan (Cassie Varick)Kelly Klein (Nurse Ilene)Terrell Wheeler (Chuck Reid)Andrea Bianchi (Asst. U.S. Attorney)Jordan Baker (Emily Feist)Luke Rosen (State Cop)Sean Stolzen (Jean Jacket)WRITTEN BY: Executive Producer René BalcerDIRECTED BY: Executive Producer Fred Berner