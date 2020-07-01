Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) S: Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham

Quote:

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before. The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alex Newell as Mo

· Andrew Leeds as David

· Jane Levy as Zoey

· John Clarence Stewart as Simon

· Lauren Graham as Joan

· Mary Steenburgen as Maggie

· Peter Gallagher as Mitch

· Skylar Astin as Max



CREW INFORMATION:

· Austin Winsberg as CRTR/EP

· Daniel Inkeles as EP

· David Blackman as EP

· Eric Tannenbaum as EP

· Jessie Henderson as EP

· Kim Tannenbaum as EP

· Paul Feig as EP

· Richard Shepard as EP/DIR (Pilot)