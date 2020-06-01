What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling

I think everyone loves the "binge" model that the streamers provide but it forces them to just have this endless stream of new content which is difficult and prohibitively expensive to maintain.



I can see two models that could work better for the streamers but also keep subscriptions higher:



Model 1: Shows are still bingeable but not all at once. You would divide the series into groups of 3-4 episodes and drop them close together but where they overlap a month



Model 2: Create categories of shows and offer them with different streaming models. So as an example for Netflix they could:

1. Take their really elite and expensive shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher and move to a weekly model. Witcher hype would be huger (its already big) with a weekly release schedule

2. Take the second tier of shows and the medium expensive ones and use the semi-binge model above

3. Drop the lower cost, and less genre specific new shows in the old model



I think Model 2 would work really well. They would have some tentpole shows say 5 to 6 (easy for them to figure out ones) and then other more consumable content below it.



Thoughts?

