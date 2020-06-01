What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
I think everyone loves the "binge" model that the streamers provide but it forces them to just have this endless stream of new content which is difficult and prohibitively expensive to maintain.
I can see two models that could work better for the streamers but also keep subscriptions higher:
Model 1: Shows are still bingeable but not all at once. You would divide the series into groups of 3-4 episodes and drop them close together but where they overlap a month
Model 2: Create categories of shows and offer them with different streaming models. So as an example for Netflix they could:
1. Take their really elite and expensive shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher and move to a weekly model. Witcher hype would be huger (its already big) with a weekly release schedule
2. Take the second tier of shows and the medium expensive ones and use the semi-binge model above
3. Drop the lower cost, and less genre specific new shows in the old model
I think Model 2 would work really well. They would have some tentpole shows say 5 to 6 (easy for them to figure out ones) and then other more consumable content below it.
Thoughts?
Re: What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
I think they already have different streaming models; perhaps it's only shows with international rights but I know some shows drop on a weekly basis instead of all at once.
Re: What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
Netflix has so many "original" shows that they just keep dropping the entire 10-12 episode seasons for, that they just got lost in the glut of content.
It just becomes impossible to keep up with all of them.
I do agree the bigger budget genre shows need a different approach if you want to keep buzz and interest going. Otherwise, within a month, no one will care about them and the "bingers" will move on to something else.
Re: What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
I think Netflix would benefit from having some shows drop weekly, but they are too far past the point of no return of changing their model, IMO. Binging is what they've built their brand on.
Re: What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
I think for higher profile shows Netflix could have gotten away with week to week content but its probably late to change it up now. I could see The Witcher working week to week, and had they released the Marvel shows week to week I think they would have worked too.
Re: What Netflix et all should do with series scheduling
I'm more interested in what benefits me, so I'm all for the dropping of seasons, in their entirety. Having said that, I'm not one that starts and stops my streaming services, based on when shows drop. The three services I have (Prime, Netflix, and Criterion) are permanent fixtures.
