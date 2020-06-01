DVD Talk Forum

The Outsider (HBO) - based on the Stephen King novel - S: Mendelsohn, Bateman - premieres 1/12/20

The Outsider (HBO) - based on the Stephen King novel - S: Mendelsohn, Bateman - premieres 1/12/20






Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Outsider premieres January 12 at 9pm on HBO.

The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb and Marc Menchaca.


PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Ben Mendelsohn as Ralph Anderson
· Bill Camp as Howie Salomon
· Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney
· Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland
· Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley
· Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland
· Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins
· Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson
· Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton
· Yul Vázquez as Yunis Sablo

CREW INFORMATION:
· Andrew Bernstein as EP
· Ben Mendelsohn as PROD
· Dennis Lehane as EP
· Jack Bender as EP
· Jason Bateman as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Marty Bowen as EP
· Michael Costigan as EP
· Richard Price as CRTR/EP
· Stephen King as BOOK
