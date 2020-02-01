Deputy (FOX) -- S: Stephen Dorff -- From EP David Ayer -- Premieres 1/2/20
From director/executive producer David Ayer ("Training Day," "End of Watch," "Suicide Squad"), DEPUTY brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff, "True Detective"), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won't rest until justice is served. DEPUTY also stars Yara Martinez ("Jane the Virgin," "The Tick"), Brian Van Holt ("Cougar Town"), Danielle Moné Truitt ("Snowfall"), Bex Taylor-Klaus ("13 Reasons Why"), Shane Paul McGhie ("Unbelievable") and Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives").
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bex Taylor-Klaus as Breanna Bishop
· Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward
· Mark Moses as Jerry London
· Shane Paul McGhie as Joseph Blair
· Siena Goines as Rachel Delgado
· Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister
· Yara Martinez as Paula Reyes
David Ayer directed the Pilot
The Pilot can be watched early right now on FOX.com, On demand and Hulu
