Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) -- S: Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel
Inspired by the best-selling book "The Bone Collector," former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forces him out of the field. When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who's got her own gift for pro?ling, finds herself hot on the killer's trail, Rhyme in turn finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo joins forces to crack the city's most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic "Bone Collector" who brought them together. The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O'Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Arielle Kebbel as Amelia Sachs
· Brían F. O'Byrne
· Brooke Lyons as Kate
· Courtney Grosbeck as Rae Sachs
· Michael Imperioli as Rick Sellitto
· Ramses Jimenez as Eric Ortiz
· Roslyn Ruff as Claire
· Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme
· Tate Ellington as Felix
CREW INFORMATION:
· Avi Nir as EP
· Jeffery Deaver as BOOK
· Mark Bianculli as CRTR/EP
· Peter Traugott as EP
· Rachel Kaplan as EP
· Seth Gordon as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· V.J. Boyd as CRTR/EP
10 episode 1st season
This officially premieres next Friday, but it's now available on NBC.com, on demand and on Hulu as a special Pilot preview.
It's based on the book and movie. Hornsby is playing the Denzel part and Kebbel is playing Angelina's part.
