DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Devs (c: Alex Garland, s: Mizuno, Offerman) (Hulu)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Devs (c: Alex Garland, s: Mizuno, Offerman) (Hulu)

   
Old 12-31-19, 08:27 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,164
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Devs (c: Alex Garland, s: Mizuno, Offerman) (Hulu)
Saw a trailer for this, figured I'd make a thread though I now realize I jumped the gun by a couple months (stupid Soon ads.) This was originally intended for FX but the Disney Shuffle has it debuting on Hulu instead as an eight episode miniseries.




it sounds like it's about predictive AI, aesthetically it looks like a prequel to Ex Machina.
Last edited by RichC2; 12-31-19 at 08:34 PM.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Dare Me (USA) S: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.