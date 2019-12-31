Devs (c: Alex Garland, s: Mizuno, Offerman) (Hulu)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,164
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Devs (c: Alex Garland, s: Mizuno, Offerman) (Hulu)
Saw a trailer for this, figured I'd make a thread though I now realize I jumped the gun by a couple months (stupid Soon ads.) This was originally intended for FX but the Disney Shuffle has it debuting on Hulu instead as an eight episode miniseries.
it sounds like it's about predictive AI, aesthetically it looks like a prequel to Ex Machina.
it sounds like it's about predictive AI, aesthetically it looks like a prequel to Ex Machina.
Last edited by RichC2; 12-31-19 at 08:34 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off