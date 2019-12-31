Your Top Ten TV Shows of the Decade

Thought it would be fun to see what everyone's favorite shows of the 2010's were. I think shows that started in the 2000's but aired mostly in the 2010's are worth including (ie: Breaking Bad-2008-2013). Also, I can't help but exclude new shows (ones that started this year). I'd love to add The Boys, but that is a show of the 2020's as far as I'm concerned...assuming it goes a few seasons.



American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Fargo

Breaking Bad

Boardwalk Empire

Justified

Game of Thrones (it was actually difficult adding it...I've really soured on the show after the last 2-3 seasons...but the first 4 or so were as good as it gets)

Hannibal

Mr. Robot

The Americans

Better Call Saul



Honorable mention to Counterpart, which was cancelled after only 2 seasons. What an awesome 2 seasons though.

