Your Top Ten TV Shows of the Decade
Thought it would be fun to see what everyone's favorite shows of the 2010's were. I think shows that started in the 2000's but aired mostly in the 2010's are worth including (ie: Breaking Bad-2008-2013). Also, I can't help but exclude new shows (ones that started this year). I'd love to add The Boys, but that is a show of the 2020's as far as I'm concerned...assuming it goes a few seasons.
American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Fargo
Breaking Bad
Boardwalk Empire
Justified
Game of Thrones (it was actually difficult adding it...I've really soured on the show after the last 2-3 seasons...but the first 4 or so were as good as it gets)
Hannibal
Mr. Robot
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Honorable mention to Counterpart, which was cancelled after only 2 seasons. What an awesome 2 seasons though.
