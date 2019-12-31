Messiah (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi -- premieres 1/1/20

Quote:

When a man in the Middle East appears to be performing miracles, a rift breaks out over whether he's the Messiah or a fraud in this suspenseful drama.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Barbara Eve Harris as Katherine Bailey

· Beau Bridges as Edmund DeGuilles

· Emily Kinney as Staci Hardwick

· Fares Landousil as Samir

· Iqbal Theba as Danny Kirmani

· Jackson Hurst as Jonah Hardwick

· Jane Adams as Miriam Keneally

· John Ortiz as Felix

· Mehdi Dehbi as Al Massih

· Melinda Page Hamilton as Anna Iguero

· Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller

· Nicole Rose Scimeca as Raeah Hardwick

· Philip Baker Hall as Zelman Katz

· Sayyid El Alami as Jibril Medina

· Stefania LaVie Owen as Rebecca Iguero

· Tomer Sisley as Avrim Dahan

· Wil Traval as Will Mathers



CREW INFORMATION:

· Andrew Deane as EP

· James McTeigue as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Mark Burnett as EP

· Michael Petroni as CRTR/EP

· Roma Downey as EP