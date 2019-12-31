Messiah (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi -- premieres 1/1/20
#1
Messiah (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi -- premieres 1/1/20
When a man in the Middle East appears to be performing miracles, a rift breaks out over whether he's the Messiah or a fraud in this suspenseful drama.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Barbara Eve Harris as Katherine Bailey
· Beau Bridges as Edmund DeGuilles
· Emily Kinney as Staci Hardwick
· Fares Landousil as Samir
· Iqbal Theba as Danny Kirmani
· Jackson Hurst as Jonah Hardwick
· Jane Adams as Miriam Keneally
· John Ortiz as Felix
· Mehdi Dehbi as Al Massih
· Melinda Page Hamilton as Anna Iguero
· Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller
· Nicole Rose Scimeca as Raeah Hardwick
· Philip Baker Hall as Zelman Katz
· Sayyid El Alami as Jibril Medina
· Stefania LaVie Owen as Rebecca Iguero
· Tomer Sisley as Avrim Dahan
· Wil Traval as Will Mathers
CREW INFORMATION:
· Andrew Deane as EP
· James McTeigue as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Mark Burnett as EP
· Michael Petroni as CRTR/EP
· Roma Downey as EP
