Messiah (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi -- premieres 1/1/20

When a man in the Middle East appears to be performing miracles, a rift breaks out over whether he's the Messiah or a fraud in this suspenseful drama.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Barbara Eve Harris as Katherine Bailey

Beau Bridges as Edmund DeGuilles

Emily Kinney as Staci Hardwick

Fares Landousil as Samir

Iqbal Theba as Danny Kirmani

Jackson Hurst as Jonah Hardwick

Jane Adams as Miriam Keneally

John Ortiz as Felix

Mehdi Dehbi as Al Massih

Melinda Page Hamilton as Anna Iguero

Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller

Nicole Rose Scimeca as Raeah Hardwick

Philip Baker Hall as Zelman Katz

Sayyid El Alami as Jibril Medina

Stefania LaVie Owen as Rebecca Iguero

Tomer Sisley as Avrim Dahan

Wil Traval as Will Mathers



CREW INFORMATION:

Andrew Deane as EP

James McTeigue as EP/DIR (Pilot)

Mark Burnett as EP

Michael Petroni as CRTR/EP

Roma Downey as EP