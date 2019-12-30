DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Anyone else hooked on Aerial America (Smithsonian Channel)?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Anyone else hooked on Aerial America (Smithsonian Channel)?

   
Old 12-30-19, 06:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,284
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Anyone else hooked on Aerial America (Smithsonian Channel)?
This is a show for the high def audience. You get quite a history lesson and see some great sights. And free of History Channel fiction.

Who's with me?
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-30-19, 07:07 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
IDrinkMolson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: DE
Posts: 3,901
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Anyone else hooked on Aerial America (Smithsonian Channel)?
When I first got HD on DirecTV, I think this used to air on HDnet. I used to watch it all the time. Back then with only about 10 HD channels, I'd watch anything in HD. Watched them build a house one day.
I haven't watched Aerial in awhile though.
IDrinkMolson is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Expanse (SyFy) -- Season 3 Thread -- premieres 4/11/18

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.