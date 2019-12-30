Anyone else hooked on Aerial America (Smithsonian Channel)?
This is a show for the high def audience. You get quite a history lesson and see some great sights. And free of History Channel fiction.
Who's with me?
When I first got HD on DirecTV, I think this used to air on HDnet. I used to watch it all the time. Back then with only about 10 HD channels, I'd watch anything in HD. Watched them build a house one day.
I haven't watched Aerial in awhile though.
