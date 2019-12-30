DVD Talk Forum

Spinning Out (Netflix) -- S: Kaya Scodelario, January Jones -- premieres 1/1/20

After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything. Spinning Out follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice. Watch all episodes of Spinning Out January 1, only on Netflix.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Amanda Zhou as Jenn
· Charlie Hewson as Dr. Parker
· Evan Roderick as Justin
· January Jones as Carol Baker
· Johnny Weir as Gabe
· Kaitlyn Leeb as Leah
· Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker
· Mitchell Edwards as Marcus
· Sarah Wright Olsen as Mandy
· Svetlana Efremova as Dasha Glushenko
· Will Kemp as Mitch
· Willow Shields as Serena

CREW INFORMATION:
· Joby Harold as EP
· Lara Olsen as EP
· Samantha Stratton as CRTR/EP
· Tory Tunnell as EP
Looks entertaining. Ill give it a whirl.
