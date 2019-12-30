The Golden Age of Opening Credits
The Golden Age of Opening Credits
Ars Technica Claim. Agree / Disagree? Additions / Subtractions?
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/...in-television/
Re: The Golden Age of Opening Credits
I know it was not the 2010's but, The Sopranos was when opening credit montage came to life for me. Hearing "Woke up this morning" was just perfect, Tony driving through NJ got me in the mood for the gangster show I was about to watch.
Of the list, Game of Thrones, did the same, it was perfect and would always get turned up loud.
Re: The Golden Age of Opening Credits
I dunno, maybe it's because I watch a lot of cartoons, but I still prefer the 80s/90s with full catchy theme songs and the like. I see what they're saying, though, and I do appreciate a good opening, especially something like Game of Thrones which is not only cool but dynamic and changing.
The only mainstream network show that I saw on there was elementary, though, so the number of good title sequences may be more a product of having so much "tv" coming out now
Re: The Golden Age of Opening Credits
I dunno, maybe it's because I watch a lot of cartoons, but I still prefer the 80s/90s with full catchy theme songs and the like. I see what they're saying, though, and I do appreciate a good opening, especially something like Game of Thrones which is not only cool but dynamic and changing.
The only mainstream network show that I saw on there was elementary, though, so the number of good title sequences may be more a product of having so much "tv" coming out now
Re: The Golden Age of Opening Credits
Guess I havent seen a lot of the ones in the link. I expected the thread to be about classic show openings. For the most part it seems like something that shows dont do as much now days.
