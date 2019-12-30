Re: The Golden Age of Opening Credits

I dunno, maybe it's because I watch a lot of cartoons, but I still prefer the 80s/90s with full catchy theme songs and the like. I see what they're saying, though, and I do appreciate a good opening, especially something like Game of Thrones which is not only cool but dynamic and changing.



The only mainstream network show that I saw on there was elementary, though, so the number of good title sequences may be more a product of having so much "tv" coming out now